Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Logging limited practice Thursday

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Rodgers (knee) would be a limited participant in practice Thursday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Over the previous two weeks, Rodgers has only practiced with his healthy teammates on Saturdays, so the fact that he's involved in Thursday's team session even on a limited basis seemingly amounts to a positive step forward with his health. Even if Rodgers' condition continues to improve in the next couple of days, he'll still likely have to manage pain in his left knee on some level during Sunday's game against the Bills. The injury hasn't hindered Rodgers too much from a performance standpoint thus far, with the quarterback completing 66.3 percent of his throws for 546 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions over the Packers' last two contests.