Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Logs full practice Thursday
Rodgers (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Taking on every practice rep is the most significant development in Rodgers' recovery from the left knee injury suffered in the regular-season opener. While toughing it out the last three games, he's completed 62.7 percent of his passes, averaged 281.3 yards per game and posted four touchdowns versus one interception. If he avoids the injury report entirely Friday, he'll enter game day without any question about his availability for the first time since Week 1. There are question marks littering the receiving corps, though. The starting trio of Davante Adams (calf), Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) didn't practice Thursday, which could result in significant workloads for rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown on Sunday in Detroit.
