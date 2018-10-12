Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Logs full practice

Rodgers (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Rodgers suffered a minor setback with his MCL sprain during last week's loss to the Lions and subsequently was held out from Thursday's practice. His return to full participation Friday suggests he should be fine to face the 49ers on Monday, with a chance to get Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) back in the lineup. Cobb and Allison were limited participants Thursday and Friday.

