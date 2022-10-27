Rodgers (thumb) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Prior to this week, Rodgers kicked off prep for the Packers' previous two games with no activity before returning to a full session one day later. This time around, he followed up Wednesday's DNP with a cap on his reps Thursday. Rodgers again was spotted throwing with a tape job around his right thumb, but he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Sunday's contest at Buffalo, despite the change in practice regimen. Friday's injury report likely will reveal that he won't have a game-day designation heading into the weekend.
