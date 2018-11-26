Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Lowest fantasy output this season

Rodgers completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 198 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Vikings.

Rodgers didn't bring his A-game in an important divisional matchup, despite completing 61 percent of his passes and not turning the ball over. His lackluster night can be summed up on a fourth-quarter play where the usually pinpoint Rodgers overthrew an open Davante Adams in the end zone. Part of the veteran's struggles can be attributed to losing the left side of his offensive line to injury, resulting in four sacks at the hands of Minnesota's strong defensive line. The Vikings also did a good job of keeping the ball away from Rodgers, dominating the time of possession battle 34:37 to 25:23. Overall, it wasn't a terrible outing by any means, but it certainly falls below Rodgers' standards. He will look to bounce back Sunday against a Cardinals defense that was just torched by Philip Rivers and the Chargers for 45 points.