Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Lowest yardage of season

Rodgers completed 24 of 43 pass attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-17 loss to New England.

It really speaks to Rodgers' abilities that a two-touchdown game with over 250 yards is considered a "bad game," but it statistically was his worst showing of the season. The 34-year-old just didn't have his A-game, uncharacteristically missing some open targets as the team tried to come back late in the second half. On the positive side, Rodgers and his nagging knee injury appear to be healthier with each week that passes. Expect the star quarterback to bounce back against the Dolphins' 23rd-ranked pass defense on Sunday.