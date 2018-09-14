Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Making progress

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that Rodgers is "getting better" and that "he feels better than he did at the beginning of the week," Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

McCarthy's comments don't provide any evidence one way or another in regards to Rodgers' availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but it is encouraging to hear Rodgers is progressing in the right direction. McCarthy did add that Saturday's practice will be important for Rodgers, so it could be a day or two until his Week 2 status is ultimately decided. More updates regarding Rodgers' status are sure to come leading up to Sunday's kickoff, but for now, he remains day-to-day.