Packers' Aaron Rodgers: May not start final two games

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said after Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers that he wasn't certain if Rodgers would start at quarterback in the team's final two games of the regular season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

In order to have a realistic shot at reaching the postseason, the 7-7 Packers would have had to win their final three contests, but the return of the two-time MVP from a seven-game absence Sunday wasn't quite enough to keep Green Bay afloat. Though Rodgers found success early on against Carolina in his first game in two months following surgery to repair a fractured collarbone, he exhibited some rust during the contest, with his three interceptions on the day all coming on underthrown balls. Those throws may have been a byproduct of his throwing shoulder not being completely healed, and though Rodgers experienced no setbacks during the outing, the Packers may be reluctant to have him on the field at less than full strength for what could be mostly meaningless games in Weeks 16 and 17. The Packers would officially be eliminated from postseason contention if the Falcons defeat the Buccaneers on Monday night, so the outcome of that game may ultimately dictate how McCarthy decides to proceed with Rodgers heading into the Week 16 matchup against the Vikings. Brett Hundley, who led the Packers to a 3-4 record while Rodgers was sidelined, would reclaim starting duties if Rodgers is shut down again.