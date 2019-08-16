Packers' Aaron Rodgers: May practice Sunday
Coach Matt LaFleur expects Rodgers (back) to practice Sunday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Rodgers was a late scratch for Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore as a precautionary measure due to back tightness. If the issue persists, there's a chance he won't be on the practice field Sunday with an eye toward ensuring his health for the regular season. As for the rest of exhibition season, Rodgers' next chance to suit up comes Thursday against the Raiders in Winnipeg.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sidelined Thursday with tight back•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Expected to play against Baltimore•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Could see action in upcoming games•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Preseason workload up in air•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Played through fracture last season•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Enters offseason feeling good•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers 5.0
In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...
-
TE Tiers 5.0
You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
We've seen some movement at the top of the quarterback tiers, with an elite option sliding...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carry Kerryon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Why I'm still drafting Andrew Luck
Heath Cummings isn't ready to throw in the towel on Andrew Luck.
-
Fade the preseason noise?
August is full of information, both good and bad, and preseason hype season can be difficult...