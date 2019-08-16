Packers' Aaron Rodgers: May practice Sunday

Coach Matt LaFleur expects Rodgers (back) to practice Sunday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rodgers was a late scratch for Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore as a precautionary measure due to back tightness. If the issue persists, there's a chance he won't be on the practice field Sunday with an eye toward ensuring his health for the regular season. As for the rest of exhibition season, Rodgers' next chance to suit up comes Thursday against the Raiders in Winnipeg.

