Packers' Aaron Rodgers: May sit out Friday

Rodgers may not play in Friday's preseason game against the Raiders, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said his squad won't approach Friday's game the way most teams treat the third week of the preseason, providing a hint that some key starters could be held out or at least restricted to only one or two drives. Rodgers and most of the other offensive starters are running scout team Monday, which is the same thing they did leading up to the first game of the preseason -- a contest the 34-year-old quarterback didn't play in. Rodgers played two drives and attempted five passes in the third week of the preseason last year.