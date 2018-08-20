Packers' Aaron Rodgers: May sit out Friday
Rodgers may not play in Friday's preseason game against the Raiders, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said his squad won't approach Friday's game the way most teams treat the third week of the preseason, providing a hint that some key starters could be held out or at least restricted to only one or two drives. Rodgers and most of the other offensive starters are running scout team Monday, which is the same thing they did leading up to the first game of the preseason -- a contest the 34-year-old quarterback didn't play in. Rodgers played two drives and attempted five passes in the third week of the preseason last year.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sharp in brief action•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Gearing up for Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hopes to play into 40s•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Frustrated with front office•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Ready to go for OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...