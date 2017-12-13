Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Medically cleared to play
Rodgers (collarbone) announced via his Instagram account that he has been medically cleared to play.
It sounds like Rodgers will be back in practice Wednesday and ready to start this week against Carolina, assuming his right collarbone holds up during Week 15 prep.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Week 15 status remains undecided•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: CT scan on tap•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practices in pads Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Set for scout team work this week•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Targeting Week 15 return•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Returns to practice•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...