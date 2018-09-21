Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Mimicking last week's practice routine
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that Rodgers (knee) will practice Saturday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The report notes that Rodgers is going through the same routine he did last week, which indicates he will not practice Friday, but will be listed as questionable and likely play Sunday against the Redskins as long as he is able to make it through Saturday's unofficial practice without issue. Fantasy players hoping to include Rodgers in their lineups for Week 3 will want to pay close attention to his status over the next several days.
