Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Mixed bag in return to action

Rodgers (collarbone) completed 26 of 45 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers. He also rushed six times for 43 yards.

Making his first appearance since Week 6, Rodgers was bedeviled by the Panthers' defense on multiple occasions, but he enjoyed his share of successes as well. The multi-time Pro Bowler was sacked on three occasions and intercepted on three others, but he also fired touchdown passes to Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Richard Rodgers, the latter capping a six-play, 76-yard drive late in the fourth quarter. Rodgers' arm strength appeared to be back to normal as well, and he acquitted himself well overall despite losing Adams to a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Thomas Davis in the third quarter. He was in position to lead his team down the field for a potential game-tying touchdown before Geronimo Allison was stripped of the ball at the Panthers' 28-yard line after a catch with 1:48 remaining. With the Packers still technically in the hunt for the postseason at 7-7, Rodgers will look to lead Green Bay to victory against the Vikings next Saturday night.