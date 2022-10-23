Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' 23-21 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Green Bay.

Rodgers' pedestrian stat line, which included a figure of 5.5 yards per attempt, underscores the difficulty he once again encountered in achieving any type of offensive cohesion. The future Hall of Famer was without trusted target Randall Cobb (IR-ankle), although he did get Sammy Watkins (hamstring) back into the fold. Rodgers was able to nearly pull off a comeback, hitting Aaron Jones down the left sideline on a beautifully thrown ball with 3:26 remaining after also having connected with his running back in the first quarter from four yards out. However, Rodgers didn't get the ball back until Green Bay had exhausted its timeouts and only 23 seconds remained, yet the Packers nearly made a wild multi-lateral play work with no time left. With his team now 3-4, Rodgers will undoubtedly feel plenty of pressure to lift them out of their malaise in what seems like a near-insurmountable challenge in the form of a Week 8 Sunday night road matchup against a Bills team coming off its bye week.