Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Mounts incredible comeback against Bears
Rodgers completed 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions during Sunday's 24-23 victory over the Bears. He also rushed one time for 15 yards.
The author of yet another memorable comeback, Rodgers returned from the locker room at halftime with a noticeably hobbled left leg but still propelled his team back from a 17-0 halftime deficit. The first of his scoring strikes was a 39-yard dime to Geronimo Allison in the back corner of the end zone while the second was a 12-yard shot to Davante Adams. Randall Cobb did the heavy lifting on the third one, though, as the receiver parlayed a modest 10-yard gain into a 75-yard go-ahead touchdown while evading multiple Bears defenders. While it's possible that Rodgers may be limited in practice this week as he deals with the repercussions of his knee injury, there doesn't seem to be any concern over the quarterback's availability for next week's home matchup against the Vikings.
