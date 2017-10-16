Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Needs potential season-ending surgery
Rodgers will have surgery to repair a broken right clavicle, but the Packers won't make a decision on his availability for the rest of the season until after the procedure is completed, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The Packers likely will place Rodgers on injured reserve, which would technically make him eligible to return Week 15 against the Panthers. The current tone suggests he's unlikely to actually be available at that juncture, but a return for the playoffs (if the Packers qualify) might be a bit more realistic. Rodgers came back from a broken clavicle after seven weeks in 2013, but that injury was on the left side of his body and didn't require surgery to heal. Brett Hundley will start Sunday's game against the Saints.
