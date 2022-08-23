With coach Matt LaFleur noting Tuesday that the Packers' key starters won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against Kansas City, Rodgers' next game action is slated to come Week 1 against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers have little to gain by exposing Rodgers to preseason contact, so look for the veteran QB's focus to turn to building chemistry with a Green Bay wideout corps that no longer includes Davante Adams. As things stand, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs profile as Rodgers' top options at the position.