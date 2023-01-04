Rodgers (right thumb/knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.
For the second week in a row, Rodgers is kicking off game prep with no activity due to knee and right thumb injuries. On the first occasion, he followed it up with a limited session last Thursday before capping Week 17 prep with all activity and heading into the weekend without a designation. He proceeded to complete 15 of 24 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown and a two-yard score on the ground this past Sunday versus the Vikings. Rodgers will aim to follow a similar practice regimen this week with an eye toward Sunday's all-important matchup with the Lions.
