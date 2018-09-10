Packers' Aaron Rodgers: No decisions made for Week 2

Coach Mike McCarthy said he has some information on Rodgers' knee injury but hasn't yet made a decision on the quarterback's status for Week 2 against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "We're still collecting all the information on his specific situation," McCarthy said. "I know Aaron wants to play and is always driven to play but that's all I have right now."

Rodgers is scheduled for additional testing Monday after bouncing back from a left knee injury to throw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the second half of Sunday's 24-23 comeback win over the Bears. McCarthy told the media he already has some information about the injury, but he declined to offer any specifics or speculate on Rodgers' availability for a Week 2 matchup with the Vikings. Given the opponent, Rodgers probably wouldn't be too receptive to the idea of taking a cautious approach.