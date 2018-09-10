Packers' Aaron Rodgers: No decisions made for Week 2
Coach Mike McCarthy said he has some information on Rodgers' knee injury but hasn't yet made a decision on the quarterback's status for Week 2 against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "We're still collecting all the information on his specific situation," McCarthy said. "I know Aaron wants to play and is always driven to play but that's all I have right now."
Rodgers is scheduled for additional testing Monday after bouncing back from a left knee injury to throw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the second half of Sunday's 24-23 comeback win over the Bears. McCarthy told the media he already has some information about the injury, but he declined to offer any specifics or speculate on Rodgers' availability for a Week 2 matchup with the Vikings. Given the opponent, Rodgers probably wouldn't be too receptive to the idea of taking a cautious approach.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Getting tests on knee•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Mounts incredible comeback against Bears•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Returns to game after halftime•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Questionable to return•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Carted to locker room•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Limps off with possible injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...