Packers' Aaron Rodgers: No worries regarding Week 1

Rodgers, whose back tightened up after last Tuesday's practice, indicated Monday that at this point he feels fine, noting that there's no concern with regard to his Week 1 status, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

In fact, Rodgers thought about practicing Sunday, but elected to play it safe. As far as the QB seeing action in Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders, coach Matt LaFleur relayed Monday that "we'll see," while adding, "It's certainly not a priority. I don't think it's going to make or break us one way or another. I've got so much confidence in him."