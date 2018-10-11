Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Non-participant at Thursday's practice
Rodgers (knee) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers appears to have reverted to his pre-Week 5 practice regimen, when he was in the rehab group for the first and third practices, participated in a full-pads session in between them, and took part in the final jog-through before game day. The preceding is the result of what Rodgers called a setback with his left knee. "I hope not," Rodgers told Demovsky of returning to the bulkier brace used from Weeks 2 through 4. "The goal would be to wear the same [smaller] brace I wore last week, but I have a lot of faith in our training staff and we're going to [use] the brace we feel is most safe and allowing me to do exactly what I'm able to do on Monday." Assuming he's out there Monday against the 49ers, Rodgers may have the services of his No. 2 and 3 wide receivers. Both Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) logged limited practices Thursday, with the latter of the two clearing the concussion protocol.
