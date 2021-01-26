Rodgers expects to stay with the Packers for 2021, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "I don't think that there's any reason why I wouldn't be back, but there's not many absolutes in this business," Rodgers said Tuesday.

While an MVP award may not be enough to stop trade rumors, it doesn't sound like 2021 will mark the beginning of the Jordan Love era in Green Bay. Packers CEO Mark Murphy was emphatic earlier this week when a radio host asked him about the QB situation, saying "there's no way in heck Aaron is not gonna be on the Packers," per NFL.com. That doesn't necessarily mean Rodgers will stay with the Packers through the end of his contract in 2023, but he'll likely stay put for at least one more season.