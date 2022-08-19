Rodgers isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Saints, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

With Rodgers sidelined for a second consecutive exhibition, third-year quarterback Jordan Love again will get the nod under center. Rodgers does have one more opportunity to make an appearance before Week 1 next Thursday in Kansas City, but it's been a number of years since the four-time MVP took the field during the preseason.