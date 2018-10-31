Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Not participating Wednesday

Rodgers (knee) didn't participate in the open part of Wednesday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers is maintaining his practice regimen from past weeks to avoid putting any undue pressure on his left knee. Assuming he upholds that standard, he likely will log a full session Thursday, when the Packers typically put in their most on-field work.

