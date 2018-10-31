Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Not participating Wednesday
Rodgers (knee) didn't participate in the open part of Wednesday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Rodgers is maintaining his practice regimen from past weeks to avoid putting any undue pressure on his left knee. Assuming he upholds that standard, he likely will log a full session Thursday, when the Packers typically put in their most on-field work.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Robbed of potential game-winning drive•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Turns in full practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practices in pads Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Plans to practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Not spotted at practice•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hoping to shed brace during bye•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...