Rodgers will miss Wednesday's practice with a thumb injury, but coach Matt LaFleur isn't worried about the quarterback's availability for this Sunday against the Jets, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers hurt his thumb while trying to throw a hail mary on the final snap of Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants. He'll face the other New York team this Sunday, and it'll be a true home game after the Week 5 excursion to London.