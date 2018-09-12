Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Not practicing Wednesday

Rodgers (knee) won't practice Wednesday and will instead work with the team's rehab group, but Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that the quarterback isn't dealing with a setback in his recovery, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "I would say it's day by day," McCarthy said of Rodgers' status. "Anytime a player comes off a game where he's injured, obvious there's the hope of playing. He'll be given the whole week to get ready."

Rodgers suffered the left knee injury in the first half of the season opener against the Bears, only to return after halftime and mount a 20-point comeback to lead the Packers to victory. Despite his heroics, Rodgers acknowledged that his knee was sore after the contest, prompting the Packers to send him in for additional tests Monday. The results of those tests remain unclear, clouding Rodgers' outlook for the Week 2 matchup with the Vikings. The Packers will likely wait and see how Rodgers responds to activity on the side Wednesday before determining if he's ready to return to the practice field in some capacity Thursday or Friday. DeShone Kizer is expected to work with the first-team offense so long as Rodgers remains confined to the rehab field.