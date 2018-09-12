Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Not practicing Wednesday
Rodgers (knee) won't practice Wednesday and will instead work with the team's rehab group, but Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that the quarterback isn't dealing with a setback in his recovery, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "I would say it's day by day," McCarthy said of Rodgers' status. "Anytime a player comes off a game where he's injured, obvious there's the hope of playing. He'll be given the whole week to get ready."
Rodgers suffered the left knee injury in the first half of the season opener against the Bears, only to return after halftime and mount a 20-point comeback to lead the Packers to victory. Despite his heroics, Rodgers acknowledged that his knee was sore after the contest, prompting the Packers to send him in for additional tests Monday. The results of those tests remain unclear, clouding Rodgers' outlook for the Week 2 matchup with the Vikings. The Packers will likely wait and see how Rodgers responds to activity on the side Wednesday before determining if he's ready to return to the practice field in some capacity Thursday or Friday. DeShone Kizer is expected to work with the first-team offense so long as Rodgers remains confined to the rehab field.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: No decisions made for Week 2•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Getting tests on knee•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Mounts incredible comeback against Bears•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Returns to game after halftime•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Questionable to return•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Carted to locker room•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2