Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Not spotted at practice

Rodgers wasn't seen on the field during the early portion of Tuesday's practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Coming off a bye week, the Packers were practicing in full pads Tuesday, so it's expected that Wednesday's session will be more of a walk-through session. Green Bay isn't required to release its initial practice report for Week 8 before Wednesday, so it won't be known until that time whether Rodgers' lingering left knee injury renders him a limited or non-participant. Even if Rodgers' practice involvement remains spotty throughout the next few days, there's little doubt that he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Rams, especially with the benefit of 12 days of rest in between games.