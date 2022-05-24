Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Rodgers is currently not at voluntary OTAs, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

LaFleur added that he doesn't know if the quarterback will join the team next week or not and stated, "it'll be Rodgers' choice." While the reigning MVP isn't with the team, his current situation seems to be less volatile than the last two offseasons after signing a four-year extension in March. LaFleur said he talked to Rodgers on Monday about tweaks to the offense and said the quarterback was in "good spirits," so it appears the quarterback is still heavily involved in the gameplan even while he's away from the team.