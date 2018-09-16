Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially active Sunday

Rodgers (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

In the wake of his season-opening left knee injury, Rodgers was a member of the rehab group all week and didn't take the practice field until Saturday. During said session, though, he impressed the team enough to give him the all clear to play through what Adam Schefter of ESPN called a "compression injury from blunt force while beat." Expect Rodgers' mobility to be compromised, which likely means the Packers will employ a quick-strike game plan to keep him out of harm's way.