Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially in line for Week 15 start
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers (collarbone) would practice this week in preparation for a return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers broke the news Tuesday on his personal Instagram account that he received medical clearance from the Packers' team doctor to play this week, paving the way for him to come off injured reserve and reclaim starting duties following a seven-game absence. Though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Rodgers' surgically repaired right collarbone hasn't completely healed, the quarterback demonstrated enough progress in his recovery while practicing over the last week for the Packers to greenlight his return. Given the nature of his injury and the length of his absence, the two-time NFL MVP might not be in peak form in his return to game action Sunday, but Rodgers at less than full strength still ranks as a far better option under center than Brett Hundley, who led Green Bay to a 3-4 record while Rodgers was out. Per Demovsky, Rodgers won't be eligible to return from IR until Friday, at which time the Packers would have to remove a player from the 53-man roster to create room for the franchise signal caller.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Medically cleared to play•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Week 15 status remains undecided•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: CT scan on tap•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practices in pads Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Set for scout team work this week•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Targeting Week 15 return•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...