Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially in line for Week 15 start

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers (collarbone) would practice this week in preparation for a return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers broke the news Tuesday on his personal Instagram account that he received medical clearance from the Packers' team doctor to play this week, paving the way for him to come off injured reserve and reclaim starting duties following a seven-game absence. Though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Rodgers' surgically repaired right collarbone hasn't completely healed, the quarterback demonstrated enough progress in his recovery while practicing over the last week for the Packers to greenlight his return. Given the nature of his injury and the length of his absence, the two-time NFL MVP might not be in peak form in his return to game action Sunday, but Rodgers at less than full strength still ranks as a far better option under center than Brett Hundley, who led Green Bay to a 3-4 record while Rodgers was out. Per Demovsky, Rodgers won't be eligible to return from IR until Friday, at which time the Packers would have to remove a player from the 53-man roster to create room for the franchise signal caller.