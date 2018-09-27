Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially limited Thursday

Rodgers (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers fulfilled coach Mike McCarthy's proclamation that the quarterback would return to drills Thursday with a cap on his workload. During the portion of practice open to the media, Rodgers had numerous reps with Packers wide receivers and tight ends while also showing mobility, according to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The development is a huge step for Rodgers, who didn't practice the last two weeks until the typical Saturday jog-through. While Rodgers likely won't have his injury designation cleared by week's end, he seems far more ready to handle the stress placed on his balky left knee.

