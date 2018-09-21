Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially listed as questionable
Rodgers (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Despite the designation, Rodgers is scheduled to practice Saturday and then play in Sunday's game. He followed the same routine last week, missing practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday ahead of a 29-29 tie with the Vikings. Rodgers didn't have his usual mobility in the contest, but he still managed to throw for 281 yards and a touchdown while playing every snap. He plans to continue playing through a sprained MCL.
