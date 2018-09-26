Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Opens week in rehab group

Rodgers (knee) won't practice Wednesday and is still being viewed as day-to-day, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

As has been the case for the past two weeks, Rodgers will be confined to working out on the rehab field with the Packers' other injured players as the team prepares for Sunday's matchup with the Bills. Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated he wasn't certain that Rodgers would be able to practice any earlier than he had the previous two weeks, so expect the quarterback to be withheld from Thursday's session before taking part in a walk-through practice Saturday. There was no indication that Rodgers experienced a setback with his left knee during the Week 3 loss to the Redskins, so if he's able to get back on the field by Saturday, he should be cleared to start at home against Buffalo.