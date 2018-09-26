Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Opens week in rehab group
Rodgers (knee) won't practice Wednesday and is still being viewed as day-to-day, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
As has been the case for the past two weeks, Rodgers will be confined to working out on the rehab field with the Packers' other injured players as the team prepares for Sunday's matchup with the Bills. Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated he wasn't certain that Rodgers would be able to practice any earlier than he had the previous two weeks, so expect the quarterback to be withheld from Thursday's session before taking part in a walk-through practice Saturday. There was no indication that Rodgers experienced a setback with his left knee during the Week 3 loss to the Redskins, so if he's able to get back on the field by Saturday, he should be cleared to start at home against Buffalo.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Survives Week 3 loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Active again Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Mimicking last week's practice routine•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Won't practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...