Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Orchestrates last-second victory over Dallas

Rodgers completed 19 of 29 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 35-31 victory over the Cowboys. He added 32 rushing yards on four carries.

After rallying back from a 15-point deficit -- and with his team down 31-28 with just over a minute remaining in the game -- Rodgers orchestrated a 75-yard scoring drive in 62 seconds that culminated in a beautifully-thrown touchdown to Davante Adams. Although his passing yardage wasn't anything to write home about, Rodgers now owns a 10:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio across his past three games and is firmly planted in the upper echelon of fantasy quarterbacks. On deck is a Week 6 matchup with the Vikings who haven't been as stingy against the pass this season as most fans have become accustomed to in recent years, considering they sit 21st in the league with 7.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.