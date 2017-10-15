Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Out for rest of Sunday
Rodgers (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Packers initially labeled Rodgers as questionable to return after he exited in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury when he was driven hard into the ground, but upon evaluating the quarterback in the locker room, team trainers determined he wasn't fit to return. Following halftime, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was unwilling to provide any further updates on Rodgers' status beyond ruling the two-time MVP out for the contest, but Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports the team fears that Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. He previously sustained that injury during the 2013 season, missing seven games.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Breaks collarbone, season in jeopardy•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: May have broken collarbone•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Questionable to return with shoulder injury•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Departs in first quarter with injury•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Orchestrates last-second win over Dallas•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Quartet of touchdown throws•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...