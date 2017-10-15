Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Out for rest of Sunday

Rodgers (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Packers initially labeled Rodgers as questionable to return after he exited in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury when he was driven hard into the ground, but upon evaluating the quarterback in the locker room, team trainers determined he wasn't fit to return. Following halftime, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was unwilling to provide any further updates on Rodgers' status beyond ruling the two-time MVP out for the contest, but Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports the team fears that Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. He previously sustained that injury during the 2013 season, missing seven games.