Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Perfect passer rating in Week 7

Rodgers connected on 25 of 31 passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns during Sunday's 42-24 win over the Raiders. He added six yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Even without Davante Adams (toe), Rodgers managed to put together his best outing of the Matt LaFleur era. He made up for the absence of his favorite target by spreading the wealth, connecting with eight different receivers for completions and five different receivers for touchdowns. His six total touchdowns Sunday were just two fewer than he had during the first six games of the season. Much has been made about Rodgers and LaFleur building a rapport. After Sunday's perfect 158.3 quarterback rating, it's safe to say that they're on the same page. Next up is a Chiefs defense that has moved up to eighth best in the league in opponent passer rating at 84.9.