Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Picks apart Chiefs' D
Rodgers (knee) completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 305 yards and three touchdowns while adding 29 rushing yards on six carries in a 31-24 win over Kansas City on Sunday.
Rodgers picked apart a sub-par Chiefs' defense with ease, focusing his attention on passes to his running backs that were matchup up with linebackers. The former MVP has looked like his prime self over the past two weeks, racking up over 750 yards and nine total touchdowns over that span. Rodgers will take on the Chargers in Week 9, and the key matchup will be San Diego's elite edge rushers versus Green Bay's top-tier offensive tackles. The star quarterback may see his production come back down to earth if coach Matt LaFleur decides to attack the Chargers on the ground (117.1 yards allowed per game), where they have been far more vulnerable in comparison to the pass (216.1 yards allowed per game).
