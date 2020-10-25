Rodgers completed 23 of 34 pass attempts for 283 yards and four touchdowns in Week 7 against the Texans.

Rodgers led the Packers to four touchdowns on their first six possessions, throwing for a score on each occasion. He connected with Davante Adams for a 45-yard score late in the third quarter, but otherwise worked the team steadily down the field for three scores within the five-yard line. It was a much more characteristic performance for Rodgers, who struggled in a Week 6 matchup against Tampa Bay. He and Green Bay will take on the Vikings in another exploitable matchup in Week 8.