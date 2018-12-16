Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Picks up groin injury Sunday
Rodgers said his groin tightened up during Sunday's 24-14 defeat at Chicago, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports. "I'd like to be out there and lead us the last two weeks," Rodgers told Cohen in the post-game media session.
Rodgers tweaked his groin on a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half that was batted to the ground. With the Packers in catch-up mode all game, he attempted more than 40 passes (42, to be precise) for the eighth time in 14 games on the season, but his 274 yards were his most since Week 11. He also failed to record a touchdown throw for the first time since he was knocked out of a Week 6 contest at Minnesota last season. Finally, his streak without an interception was snapped at 402 pass attempts. With the Packers out of playoff contention, the team may think about shutting down Rodgers if his groin injury is at all serious, but first his practice reps should be monitored to see if an absence is possible.
