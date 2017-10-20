Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Placed on IR

The Packers placed Rodgers (collarbone) on injured reserve Friday afternoon, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Given that the injury is on his throwing side and required surgery, Rodgers seems likely to miss the rest of the season, though he technically could resume practicing in Week 13 and be activated from injured reserve for Week 15. He underwent surgery Thursday while Brett Hundley was preparing to start Sunday's game against the Saints.

