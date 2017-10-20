Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Placed on IR
The Packers placed Rodgers (collarbone) on injured reserve Friday afternoon, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Given that the injury is on his throwing side and required surgery, Rodgers seems likely to miss the rest of the season, though he technically could resume practicing in Week 13 and be activated from injured reserve for Week 15. He underwent surgery Thursday while Brett Hundley was preparing to start Sunday's game against the Saints.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Undergoes surgery on collarbone•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Needs potential season-ending surgery•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Breaks collarbone, season in jeopardy•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Out for rest of Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: May have broken collarbone•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Questionable to return with shoulder injury•
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...