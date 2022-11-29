Rodgers (ribs) said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show that he got positive results from the scans he underwent Monday and plans to play Sunday against Chicago, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers suffered a rib injury during Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, which forced Jordan Love into his first game action of the season. However, the veteran quarterback appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario and is expected to be back at the helm Sunday against Green Bay's divisional rival. Rodgers added that he may sit out the first practice of Week 13 prep, but that shouldn't be overly concerning, as he's missed Wednesday sessions for nearly two months straight while nursing an avulsion fracture of his right thumb.