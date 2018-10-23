Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Plans to practice Wednesday

Rodgers (knee) said he's hopeful to practice in pads Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Packers reconvened for practice Tuesday following their bye week, with Rodgers opening the week with the rehab group while he continues to nurse an MCL sprain in his left knee. Despite his lack of activity with the main group, Rodgers' health seems to be improving, as he said he didn't require an MRI during the break in the Packers' schedule and noted that he's hopeful he'll soon ditch the brace he required in the team's Week 6 win over the 49ers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. It's still worth tracking how the Packers list Rodgers' practice participation Wednesday through Friday, but there doesn't seem to be any concern about him carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams.