Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Playing Saturday

Rodgers is expected to start Saturday's preseason game at Denver, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Prior to his exhibition debut Saturday, Rodgers handled the initial snaps with the first-team offense, forecasting an imminent appearance. He's following a similar routine this week, so he's in line for extensive run in preseason Week 3, which is the game in which starters league-wide earn their largest snap count.

