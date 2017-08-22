Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Playing Saturday
Rodgers is expected to start Saturday's preseason game at Denver, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Prior to his exhibition debut Saturday, Rodgers handled the initial snaps with the first-team offense, forecasting an imminent appearance. He's following a similar routine this week, so he's in line for extensive run in preseason Week 3, which is the game in which starters league-wide earn their largest snap count.
