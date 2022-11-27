Rodgers, who doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, has been playing through an avulsion fracture in his right thumb since injuring the finger in an Oct. 9 loss to the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though he has yet to miss any games this season, Rodgers has been listed on Packers injury reports for seven straight weeks with the right thumb issue. The extent of the injury wasn't fully known until Rodgers quietly disclosed Wednesday that his thumb was fractured when Giants defender Oshane Ximenes hit the quarterback's hand on a Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Week 5 contest. Rapoport's report confirms that Rodgers is dealing with an avulsion fracture, an injury that results in a torn ligament that creates joint instability in the thumb. Though Rodgers said he'll continue to play and isn't considering surgery to address the injury either during the season or after the season, the avulsion fracture may in part explain why the reigning NFL MVP's performance has taken a step back in 2022. In the six games since he suffered the injury, the Packers have gone 1-5 while Rodgers has completed 62 percent of his throws for 6.7 yards per attempt and an 11:4 TD:INT.