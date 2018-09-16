Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Playing with knee brace
Rodgers is playing through both a deep bone bruise and a sprained MCL and will play with a knee brace on his left knee, Fox's Jay Glazer reports.
Glazer emphasized that the injuries are worse than initially disclosed by the Packers, that they will likely linger and a setback with a good hit is possible.
