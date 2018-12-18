Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Playoff elimination not a factor

Head coach Joe Philbin relayed Monday that he has no plans to shut down Rodgers (groin) for the final two weeks of the season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports. "I think when you sign up for the 2018 NFL season, you sign up for a 16-game season and hopefully you earn the opportunity to extend that and to compete for a championship," said Philbin. "Obviously, the extension part is over. That being said, you're a football player, you're part of a team and your one role is to the contribute to the overall success of the team."

The Packers' elimination from playoff contention following the team's Week 15 loss to the Bears won't prevent Rodgers from taking the field in Week 16, but a groin issue that surfaced during the contest still casts some doubt on whether he will take the field. Even if Rodgers does play, he could be without a pair of weapons in Randall Cobb (concussion) and Aaron Jones (knee), who both exited Sunday's game against the Bears due to injury. If Rodgers is ultimately unable to suit up, Deshone Kizer would presumably take over under center for the Packers' Week 16 matchup against the Jets.