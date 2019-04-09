Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Plays through fracture

Rodgers revealed Tuesday that he played with a tibial plateau fracture in addition to an MCL sprain during the 2018 season, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.

Adding to a history of left knee injuries that dates back to high school, Rodgers got hurt Week 1 against Chicago and aggravated the MCL sprain Week 5 against Detroit. He was still able to start 16 games, though he was removed early in Week 17 with a concussion. The symptoms from the concussion had cleared up by the beginning of February, and Rodgers opted for a series of shots rather than having surgery on his knee (he said he received the same shots in past years). The repetition of similar injuries is legitimate cause for concern in terms of his longevity and durability, but the 35-year-old quarterback said his body feels great for the start of Green Bay's offseason program. Rodgers will be working with new coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, hoping improved play calling leads to better results from a personnel group that looks quite similar to last season's.