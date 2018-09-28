Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Positive reports following Thursday practice
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that Rodgers (knee) took some team reps at Thursday's practice and "looked good" while getting "everything accomplished that we set out to," Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers logged an official limited practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his knee in Week 1, which was the first sign he was making progress in his recovery. McCarthy's comments would be another indication things are going in the right direction. It remains to be seen how much, if any, work Rodgers gets in Friday, but McCarthy expects him to take part in Saturday's walkthrough, and as long as he makes it through that session without issue, he would presumably be good to go for Sunday's game against the Bills.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Logging limited practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Opens week in rehab group•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Survives Week 3 loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Active again Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....