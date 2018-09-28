Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Positive reports following Thursday's practice

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that Rodgers (knee) took some team reps at Thursday's practice and "looked good" while getting "everything accomplished that we set out to," Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers logged an official limited practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his knee in Week 1, which was the first sign he was making progress in his recovery. McCarthy's comments would be another indication things are going in the right direction. It remains to be seen how much, if any, work Rodgers gets in Friday, but McCarthy expects him to take part in Saturday's walkthrough, and as long as he makes it through that session without issue, he would presumably be good to go for Sunday's game against the Bills.