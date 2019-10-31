Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practices in full Thursday

Rodgers (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Kicking off Week 9 prep with some limitations at Wednesday's walkthrough, Rodgers took on every rep Thursday in what was considered a true practice. He'll now turn his entire attention to Sunday's matchup against a Chargers defense that has given up 8.4 yards per attempt and 12 touchdowns versus seven interceptions to quarterbacks in eight games this season.

